Waheed Parra served breach of privilege notice, given one week to respond

People’s Democratic Party legislator (PDP) Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who is also the legislative party leader for the outfit, was served a a breach of privilege notice by the Jammu and Kashmir assembly and has been asked to respond within seven days for his speech during the House’s inaugural session. PDP leader and J&K MLA Waheed Parra (File)

Parra was sent a notice and asked to respond within seven days by Qazi Mushtaq, under-secretary to the assembly secretariat.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather had acted on the complaint of National Conference legislator Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, who during the final day of the inaugural assembly session had engaged in heated arguments with PDP legislators and Sajjad Lone.

“The office is in receipt of a communication from Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) Hon’ble member addressed to Speaker in which it has been stated that Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra during his speech on the motion of thanks on the lieutenant governor’s address on November 8, 2024, has leveled some allegations and used derogatory remarks against him,” reads the notice issued to the PDP legislator.

The notice further said the letter was placed before the Speaker, who desired to seek comments from Parra in the first instance before proceeding ahead in the matter. The legislator has been asked to respond to notice within seven days.

“Attempt to silence us and choke our voices. It won’t stop us. We will continue to talk about the aspirations of people,” Parra said, adding that he will definitely respond to the notice before seven days.

The first session assembly witnessed chaos, especially between the members of treasury benches and six legislators (three from PDP), Sajjad Lone, Sheikh Khursheed and Shabir Kulley, who led the Opposition’s charge in the absence of the 28 Bharatiya Janata Party legislators’ absence on the last day.