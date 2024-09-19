Wait grows longer for Tribune Flyover as Chandigarh administration set re-examine project

The Tribune flyover project is set to face more delays as the UT administration is set to re-examine it after discovering that the Metro project will also be passing through the same route. More than 1.43 lakh vehicles, including 1.35 lakh passenger car units (PCUs), cross Tribune Chowk daily. (HT File)

Stalled in November 2019 after the Punjab and Haryana high court stay on cutting roadside trees, the Tribune Flyover project was revived in May this year after the stay was lifted.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “We are in the process of re-examining the flyover project and working on its cost.”

When asked about the Metro project, he said, “We are consulting with RITES, and I hope it will not affect the project at all. Once we re-examine the project, we will send it to the ministry for approval.”

In 2019, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had approved ₹183 crore for the project before it was grounded due to the high court stay. Five years later, the project cost has escalated to ₹203 crore.

The ministry will decide whether to retain the same consultant or hire a new one.

The 1.6 km-long flyover will be built from near the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, roundabout up to the railway overbridge on Dakshin Marg, passing over Tribune Chowk.

Then UT administrator VP Singh Badnore laid the foundation stone of the ₹137-crore project on March 3, 2019. It aimed to solve the traffic mess around Tribune Chowk.

More than 1.43 lakh vehicles, including 1.35 lakh passenger car units (PCUs), cross Tribune Chowk daily.

Initially, the UT administration planned a 7 km flyover, but the Centre reduced the length to 3.5 km. Later, MoRTH reduced it further to 1.6 km.