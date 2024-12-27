Wanted criminal nabbed after brief encounter in Tarn Taran

A wanted criminal was arrested after a brief encounter here in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The accused, Luvkaran Singh alias Manga was intercepted by a police team during routine night checks in the outskirts of Tarn Taran city near Jasmatpur flyover, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kamaljeet Singh said. Upon being intercepted, Luvkaran opened fire at the police team narrowly missing assistant sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh, he said. The DSP said that the accused fired two gunshots one of which pierced through the ASI’s turban. (Representational image)

Upon being intercepted, Luvkaran opened fire at the police team narrowly missing assistant sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh, he said. The DSP said that the accused fired two gunshots one of which pierced through the ASI’s turban.

In retaliatory firing, Luvkaran sustained a gunshot wound on his leg and was subsequently overpowered by the police team, the officer said.

He was taken to a civil hospital in Tarn Tarn the officer said and added that an illegal weapon was seized from his possession. The DSP said that Luvkaran was involved in various criminal cases.