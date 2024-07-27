 Wanted in Bihar for murder, man held in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
Wanted in Bihar for murder, man held in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 27, 2024 07:20 AM IST

An illegal .32-bore pistol and a live cartridge have been seized from Ahmed Ansari who hails from Sitamarhi in Bihar.

The police on Friday arrested a person who had been on the run after murdering his friend in Bihar since December 2022. An illegal .32-bore pistol and a live cartridge have been seized from the accused, identified as 24-year-old Ahmed Ansari from Sitamarhi, Bihar. The Bihar Police have been informed about his arrest. Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the CIA staff-1, said, “The police had a tip-off that he possessed an illegal pistol. During investigation, it was discovered that he was wanted by the Bihar Police in a murder case. Ansari and his aides had killed their friend Naushad by shooting him in the head after a spat.”

The police suspect the accused may have been involved in criminal activities in Ludhiana too, which is under investigation.
According to Kumar, Ansari fled to Nepal after the murder where he lived for over a year before coming to Ludhiana’s Prem Vihar area on Tibba Road about five months ago. The police suspect Ansari may have been involved in criminal activities in Ludhiana too, which is under investigation.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sahnewal police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Wanted in Bihar for murder, man held in Ludhiana
© 2024 HindustanTimes
