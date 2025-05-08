Fear of war looms over Valley

After India carried out precision strikes on “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), a wave of unease spread across Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as the residents feared that J&K could become a “theatre of war” if the neighbouring country retaliates. Security personnel stand guard at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

People were uncertain whether to go on with their daily chores as the news spread.

“Things are looking pretty grim. There is a lot of uncertainty as people expect there will be a response from the other side. And what kind of response will determine how far this will go,” says Arif Ahmad, a government employee from Srinagar.

However, as the day progressed, normal life resumed with businesses open and traffic plying, though people were discussing the effects of war in case there was retaliation. Markets and offices remained open as well.

Pakistan carried out heavy shelling during the night in the border districts.

“Everybody is in tension about what happens next. There has been shelling on the border. A war means we will all get affected. My family back home is alone while I am here,” said Hanief Khan, who hails from Poonch district and works as a labourer in Srinagar. Poonch is the worst-hit area from Pakistan shelling, accounting for all 12 casualties.

Suhail Ahmad, a carpenter from Kupwara district, said they always bore the brunt of hostilities between the two nations. “It is better that a war erupts, and the issue is finished once and for all. It is better to die once than a hundred times every few years,” he said.

Many parents across Srinagar and various other districts did not send their children to schools.

“The situation doesn’t seem normal. What if a war erupted and there would be bombs and sirens all around. I don’t want to send my kids to school. If we die, we will die together,” said Ateeqa, a homemaker.

People have started to stock essentials, including rice, salt and milk powder. “People fear that Pakistan won’t refrain from striking back. They have already targeted Uri and Tangdhar. Not only J&K, all the border states are under threat. Let’s pray that it doesn’t escalate further,” said Mohammad Ramzan, a businessman from the city outskirts.