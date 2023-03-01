Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / War on Drugs: Widow struggles to support son’s pregnant wife, two kids in Amritsar village

War on Drugs: Widow struggles to support son’s pregnant wife, two kids in Amritsar village

BySurjit Singh
Mar 01, 2023 02:40 AM IST

Amritpal Singh, 24, met a similar fate recently. “Amritpal used to inject heroin. His arms and legs were riddled with the needle marks. We tried counselling him but in vain,” says Rajbir.

Rajbir Kaur, 55, a widow, lost his third son to drugs last month at Chattiwind village on the outskirts of Amritsar.

Widow Rajbir Kaur with her daughter in law Manpreet Kaur and grandchildren at her home in village Chattiwind near Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Widow Rajbir Kaur with her daughter in law Manpreet Kaur and grandchildren at her home in village Chattiwind near Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“There is no end to my miseries. I lost my husband 21 years ago. My eldest son Lovejit Singh was 18 when he died due to drug overdose nine years ago. He is survived by two daughters, who I’m bringing up as their mother left the house after their father’s death. My youngest and the only unmarried son Joban Singh, 22, fell victim to drugs on November 18 in 2021,” she says.

Amritpal Singh, 24, met a similar fate recently. “Amritpal used to inject heroin. His arms and legs were riddled with the needle marks. We tried counselling him but in vain,” says Rajbir.

Amritpal is survived by his pregnant wife, Manpreet Kaur, and two small children. “After my marriage, everything was going well. My husband was earning enough for us but he fell in bad company in the last two years. His condition deteriorated by the day till his death on January 23,” says Manpreet.

“After I came to know about his addiction and the easy availability of drugs in the village, I approached the sarpanch and police for help, but to no avail. Some villagers tried to get him admitted to the drug de-addiction centre but it was too late,” she says.

The family is forced to live in a dilapidated shed.

Paramjit Singh, one of the villagers who raises his voice against drug peddling and helps victim families, says, “Drugs are being sold unchecked. In 10 months, 25 youngsters of this village have died due to drug abuse.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out