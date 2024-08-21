 Wards of Punjab Police to get affordable UPSC coaching - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wards of Punjab Police to get affordable UPSC coaching

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 21, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Punjab Police signed an MoU with IAS Study Group for discounted civil services coaching for police personnel's wards, with special discounts for martyrs' children.

Punjab Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Chandigarh-based coaching institute “IAS study group” with an aim to provide quality civil services and allied services coaching to the wards of the state police personnel at discounted rates.

Punjab Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Chandigarh-based coaching institute “IAS study group” for the same. (HT File)
Punjab Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Chandigarh-based coaching institute “IAS study group” for the same. (HT File)

After signing the MoU, MF Farooqui, ADGP PAP Jalandhar, said that the coaching center, to be inaugurated within the PAP campus, will offer the course at 1,40,000. “The wards of officers up to the rank of inspector will get discounts up to 50%. A 40% discount will be offered to the wards of DSP and higher-ranking officers and a there will be a 100% waiver for the children of police martyrs,“ Farooqui added.

The ADGP also mentioned that private individuals can also avail the coaching services within the PAP campus at a 10% discount.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Wards of Punjab Police to get affordable UPSC coaching
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On