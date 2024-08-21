Wards of Punjab Police to get affordable UPSC coaching

Punjab Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Chandigarh-based coaching institute “IAS study group” with an aim to provide quality civil services and allied services coaching to the wards of the state police personnel at discounted rates. Punjab Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Chandigarh-based coaching institute “IAS study group” for the same. (HT File)

After signing the MoU, MF Farooqui, ADGP PAP Jalandhar, said that the coaching center, to be inaugurated within the PAP campus, will offer the course at ₹1,40,000. “The wards of officers up to the rank of inspector will get discounts up to 50%. A 40% discount will be offered to the wards of DSP and higher-ranking officers and a there will be a 100% waiver for the children of police martyrs,“ Farooqui added.

The ADGP also mentioned that private individuals can also avail the coaching services within the PAP campus at a 10% discount.