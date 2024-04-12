‘War-like stores’ recovered in Kupwara; 2 held under PSA in Baramulla

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by security forces in northern frontier district of Kupwara while in the neighbouring Baramulla district police booked two persons, allegedly involved in anti-national activities, under public safety act (PSA). The recovery of ‘war-like stores’ in Kupwara came on the information provided by Border Security Force. (iStock)

The recovery of ‘war-like stores’ in Kupwara came on the information provided by Border Security Force.

A spokesperson of BSF said that based on specific information regarding the presence of a hideout in the general area of Gungbugh (Sogam) forest, a joint search operation was launched by BSF, army and police on Friday.

“During the search operation, a terrorist hideout containing large quantities of war- like stores was found. It is reliably learnt that the terrorists were planning to use these war- like stores to carry out terror activities during forthcoming parliamentary elections in Kupwara and Lolab areas,” the spokesperson said.

The recovered arms and ammunition included six under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL) along with 13 UBGL grenades, one IED, 23 Chinese grenades, five hand grenades, one pistol, one Ak-47 rifle, five AK magazines, 1,135 AK rounds and other war like stores.

“This operation has delivered a major blow to the nefarious designs of Pakistan occupied J&K based terrorist groups who have always aspired to disturb the peace and tranquillity in Kashmir Valley,” the spokesperson said.

Police book two under PSA in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked two terrorist associates under Public Safety Act (PSA) in the northern town of Sopore in Baramulla district.

The arrested persons were identified as Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh, a resident of Watergam, Rafiabad and Irfan Farooq Zargar, a resident of Soin Sadnar, Rafiabad.

“They were detained after getting formal detention orders from the competent authority and were subsequently lodged in district jail Kupwara and district jail Anantnag,” a police spokesperson said.

The police claimed that the two have a history of alleged involvement in anti-national activities as there were multiple FIRs filed against them. “This action has been taken to ensure that they don’t continue to engage in activities detrimental to the state’s security,” the police spokesperson said.