Warm blankets, bedsheets even in summer at Faridkot observation home

Punjab social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Saturday conducted a surprise check at Faridkot observation home and found deficiencies in the facilities provided to the inmates. Cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur during a surprise check at the observation home in Faridkot on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Dr Kaur found that the beds are of poor quality and inmates are forced to use blankets and warm bedsheets despite the scorching heat as new ones haven’t been provided to the observation home in six years.

Some juveniles even complained that authorities don’t allow them to call their parents and they aren’t allowed to go out of the barracks to play, she said.

The observation home currently houses 64 juveniles from various districts, including children under the age of 18 who are charged with statutory offenses and those aged 18 to 21 assigned to Places of Safety.

“During my visit, I observed that the conditions at the observation home were not good. The sleeping arrangements were very poor. The quality of food was fine but inmates revealed that it is not always the case,” she said.

She stressed on the importance of providing a positive environment to these juveniles so that they can be reintegrated into the mainstream.

“At the observation home, we have to provide them education and entertainment. Officials told me that they haven’t been receiving funds under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) of the central government. We will meet central officials on Monday and seek funds,” she added.

Dr Kaur also announced the launch of skill-development programmes to ensure a better future for the inmates. She also called for promotion of recreational activities, holding of a comprehensive health check-up camp, and inclusion of cultural programmes for the holistic development of inmates.

The minister said initially, the home was built to accommodate 50 boys but efforts are underway to expand its capacity to 100 boys.

Faridkot observation home superintendent Raj Kumar said, “The overall arrangements are up-to-mark. There were some deficiencies, which will be resolved soon. New bedsheets have been ordered already. The juveniles were not allowed to go out to play, on the advice of a physical instructor, in wake of the heatwave conditions.”

Faridkot deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said he will also look into the arrangements and take necessary action.