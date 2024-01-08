Warm December, delayed rain won’t impact wheat yield in Haryana: Experts

As cold tightens its grip over Haryana, wheat farmers are cheerful with region wtnessing dense fog and drop in mercury levels continuing for over 10 days now. There is a forecast for rain this week, which will also benefit the crop (File)

Experts at the Karnal-based Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) have termed the prevailing wheat conditions as beneficial for the wheat crop as it is expected to improve the overall yield of the crop and foggy weather is a boon for it.

However, there are apprehensions among a few farmers over the effect of a warm December and delayed rain on the crops. IIWBR director Gyanendra Singh denied any impact on the overall wheat yield.

“Wheat crop is keeping well, and I don’t think there was any impact of warmer days last month. There is a forecast for rain this week, which will also benefit the crop,” he added.