Warring accuses AAP govt of trying to hush up Bargari sacrilege cases

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was trying to hush up the Bargari sacrilege cases.

Referring to the SIT report on sacrilege, Warring said that handing over the report to religious leaders does not certify it of any sanctity or truthfulness. “The fact of the matter is that you are trying to hush up the matter for reasons best known to you,” the state Congress president told the chief minister in a statement.

Warring said the AAP government has betrayed all the expectations it had raised among people who voted it to power. He claimed that the AAP government was following the script of the Akali Dal government, which had also tried to hush up the matter. “The way the Akalis had handed over the case to the CBI, apparently to hush it up, as it (agency) failed to find anything and identify the culprits, same way the AAP has scripted a report that seeks to exonerate the real culprits,” he said, adding, “we are back to square one”.

He said the Punjab Congress will go back to people and ensure that justice is done in a case that concerns each and every Punjabi and in which some precious lives were lost.