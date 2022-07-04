Warring accuses AAP govt of trying to hush up Bargari sacrilege cases
Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was trying to hush up the Bargari sacrilege cases.
Referring to the SIT report on sacrilege, Warring said that handing over the report to religious leaders does not certify it of any sanctity or truthfulness. “The fact of the matter is that you are trying to hush up the matter for reasons best known to you,” the state Congress president told the chief minister in a statement.
Warring said the AAP government has betrayed all the expectations it had raised among people who voted it to power. He claimed that the AAP government was following the script of the Akali Dal government, which had also tried to hush up the matter. “The way the Akalis had handed over the case to the CBI, apparently to hush it up, as it (agency) failed to find anything and identify the culprits, same way the AAP has scripted a report that seeks to exonerate the real culprits,” he said, adding, “we are back to square one”.
He said the Punjab Congress will go back to people and ensure that justice is done in a case that concerns each and every Punjabi and in which some precious lives were lost.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics