Warring asks officials to expedite process of issuing driving licence

Presiding over a meeting at his office at Punjab civil secretariat, Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked officials to extend the time-limit given to applicants, from 30 days to 45 days, for completing the process of securing a driving licence.
Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Wednesday, issued strict instructions to authorities to expedite the process of issuing driving licence. (HT File)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking up complaints received on his Whatsapp number regarding the delay in delivery of driving licences, registration certificates and high-security number plates, Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Wednesday, issued strict instructions to authorities to expedite the process.

Presiding over a meeting at his office at Punjab civil secretariat, Warring asked officials to extend the time-limit given to applicants, from 30 days to 45 days, for completing the process of securing a driving licence.

The minister also directed officials to work on Saturdays and open all 32 driving-test tracks till the pending cases of driving licences are settled.

Instructing the officials of Chandigarh-based centralised company “Smart Chip”, which provides smart driving licences, to meet the deadline of three days, Raja Warring asked the transports department to impose a penalty on the company in case of delay in issuing licences.

The minister also asked postal authorities to explore modalities to increase the time of receiving licences from post offices from 7 days to 15 days, adding that there will be a significant reduction in complaints.

The transport minister, after resolving the complaints, called up Jagbir Singh of Issru village of Ludhiana district and Avinash Goyal of Budhlada in Mansa district and informed them of the status of their registration certificates. He again appealed to people of the state to share complaints or suggestions on his personal WhatsApp number 94784-54701.

Thursday, October 14, 2021
