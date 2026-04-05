Warring seeks all-party consensus on delimitation

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday called for an all-party consensus in Punjab over the proposed delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies across the country. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday called for an all-party consensus in Punjab over the proposed delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies across the country. (File)

In a statement issued here today, Warring said that the Centre had convened a special session of the Parliament on April 16,17 and 18. He said, while the official agenda was to amend the Reservation of Women Bill, there are reports that the government may also pass the bill for delimitation of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies across the country.

“Punjab, like many other states, will be at a great disadvantage. While the populous states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will stand to gain substantially, Punjab will be at an overall disadvantage,” he said in the statement.

Warring disclosed that, according to the reported proposals, the Centre plans to increase the number of seats by 50%, for both the parliament and the assemblies.

“While in the case of the state assemblies, it will not make any difference, for the Parliament, smaller states like Punjab will be at a great disadvantage. According to the reported proposals, Punjab’s strength of MPs will go to 20, while that of Uttar Pradesh will go to 120. This will give great advantage to states like UP in the Parliament,” he said, warning that it can have far-reaching consequences for the state.