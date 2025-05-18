Warring to be part of India’s diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor

Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is among the four party leaders who will be part of all party delegations to various countries to brief their leaders about Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against parabasis in Pakistan. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the minister of parliamentary affairs, Kiren Rijiju, spoke with the Congress president and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and asked them to submit names of four MPs for the delegations. (HT File)

According to a communication issued by the parliamentary affairs ministry, the seven all-party delegations will visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the minister of parliamentary affairs, Kiren Rijiju, spoke with the Congress president and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and asked them to submit names of four MPs for the delegations.

He said names of Anand Sharma, former Union cabinet minister, Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader, Lok Sabha, Syed Naseer Hussain, Rajya Sabha member and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’ Brar were forwarded.

Apart from lawmakers from different parties, prominent political personalities and distinguished diplomats will also be part of each delegation.

Warring thanked the party and Rahul Gandhi reposing faith and confidence in him.