Warring urges Jaishankar for help in search of missing Pathankot crew member

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring submitted a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar seeking an urgent intervention in the search operations for the missing crew members of the Prestige Falcon oil tanker, which capsized off the Oman coast on July 15. Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Former Navy officer Rajinder Singh, 59, who hails from Pathankot is among the six crew members still missing. Oman’s Maritime Security Centre deactivated the rescue operations on July 23.

The case was brought to the attention of the PPCC chief by former MLA Sanjay Talwar, who is in contact with the family of Rajinder.

Nirmal Minhas, wife of Rajinder Singh, said that her husband, was chief officer onboard the Prestige Falcon when it capsized near Duqum Port in Oman on July 15 due to adverse weather conditions. “While nine of the 16 crew members have been rescued, including one deceased, six, including chief officer Rajinder Singh, remain missing,” he said.

In the letter, Warring requested the intervention of EAM to ensure the continuation and expansion of the search operations. He emphasised the need for the Indian government to engage with their Oman counterparts and the Indian Navy to resume the search efforts on a larger scale.