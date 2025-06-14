Waste mgmt crisis in Mohali: Deputy mayor Bedi issues 15-day ultimatum to GMADA

Amid the escalating waste management crisis in Mohali, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), demanding the immediate allotment of land for garbage dumping. He warned that he would stage a protest outside the GMADA chief administrator’s office if the demand is not met. In a letter, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi noted that the municipal corporation (MC) had been using a dumping site near Phase 8B until it was shut down by court orders over a year ago (HT File Photo)

Bedi met GMADA chief administrator Vishesh Sarangal on Thursday and submitted a formal letter outlining the urgency of the matter. He said Sarangal has assured him of swift action following a report from the chief engineer.

In the letter, Bedi noted that the municipal corporation (MC) had been using a dumping site near Phase 8B until it was shut down by court orders over a year ago. Since then, garbage has been accumulating across the city, straining RMC collection points and creating health and environmental hazards, particularly in areas like Shahi Majra and Sector 77’s Judge Colony.

He alleged that the waste from GMADA sectors, private societies, and even Balongi is being dumped in MC areas, with some garbage piles catching fire. “GMADA is selling properties worth billions but has failed to allocate land for basic civic needs,” he said.

Bedi stated that the MC owns no land of its own, yet faces the public’s ire for the deteriorating conditions. Having already written to the chief minister and other authorities with no response, he called this ultimatum a last resort and warned that any fallout from a protest would be the responsibility of GMADA and the Punjab government.