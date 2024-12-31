Waste near Kangra airport ups bird-hit risk: Panel flags garbage disposal lapse

The airfield environment management committee of Kangra Airport at Gaggal in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has expressed serious concern over the disposal of meat waste and garbage by meat shops and other establishments into nearby rivers and streams. Kangra Airport director Dhirendra Singh raised concerns before the committee regarding the improper garbage disposal by shops and households in villages and along roads near Kangra Airport. (HT File)

The committee noted that this practice attracts a large number of birds; significantly increasing the risk of bird hit cases. The panel, chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa, has instructed that individuals associated with meat shops, slaughterhouses, and similar establishments within a 10-km radius of Kangra Airport will be called for a meeting within 15 days.

During the meeting, they will be made aware of the gravity of the issue. If the practice is not discontinued even after this, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

The meeting of the panel was held to discuss measures such as improved waste management, cleaning of water reservoirs, enhancing community awareness, and regular monitoring to prevent bird-hit incidents around the airport.

Kangra Airport director Dhirendra Singh raised concerns before the committee regarding the improper garbage disposal by shops and households in villages and along roads near Kangra Airport, which is attracting birds to the area. In response, Deputy Commissioner Kangra directed village heads to ensure proper disposal of waste in their respective areas.

“Although there were a few birds-hit incidents this year, none were severe. However, last year, a major bird-hit incident caused significant damage to an aircraft. It is crucial to implement these precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” Singh said.

Singh also highlighted the importance of obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the airport for the construction of houses, towers and other structures within a 20-km radius of the airport. The committee discussed the matter, and the DC directed all officers concerned to raise maximum awareness and issue appropriate guidelines in the area within the 20-km radius.

The meeting also addressed the issue of soil erosion between the airport and the national highway. The DC instructed SDM Shahpur to inspect the site along with teams from the airport and the national highway authorities. SDM Shahpur was directed to submit a report with recommendations to the Deputy Commissioner within 15 days for necessary action.