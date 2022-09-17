Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Watch: Kirpans, others weapons come out during clash over gurdwara leadership in Punjab

Watch: Kirpans, others weapons come out during clash over gurdwara leadership in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 10:42 PM IST

In the video, members of the two groups can be seen engaging into a scuffle inside the sanctum sanctorum of the gurdwara located in German Colony, Faridkot.

As the scuffle intensified, turbans of some of the men came off.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A video of an armed confrontation between two groups over possession of a gurdwara in Punjab's Faridkot is being shared on social media leading to the arrest of three persons. Two persons were injured in the incident.

A video shared by one Nikhil Choudhary, whose Twitter bio says he is a journalist, shows two groups engaging in a scuffle inside the sanctum of the gurdwara located in German Colony, Faridkot, with kirpans (single-edged dagger) and sharp-edged weapons.

As the scuffle intensified, turbans of some of the men came off. Police have registered a case.

President of the gurdwara committee, Jaswant Singh, told news agency PTI the former president of the committee, along with a few others, had attacked him.

Harbans Singh, the former president of the gurdwara committee, said he was, in fact, attacked with swords.

"A case has been registered in the matter. An FIR has been registered against nine people, three of whom have been arrested,” senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

The case was registered under sections 148 (rioting), 295 (defiling place of worship), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies)

