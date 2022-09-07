Water crisis: Irrigation officials held hostage by protesters in Abohar
Protesters hold irrigation officials hostage in their office in Abohar demanding water supply to their fields
A number of persons from village Bhangala have been sitting on protest for the last 21 days infront of office of the Xen irrigation, Abohar to demand water supply to their fields but when nothing fruitful came up today protesters including women, made the entire staff of Irrigation including Xen Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as hostage into their office.
“More than 1300 acres of land of about 409 families has almost turned barren due to lack of water but none is concerned,” aggrieved the protesters.
Randhawa took up the matter with police following which Vibhore Sharma, DSP Abohar along with police team reached at spot .
“The issue of water supply in the said area is sub justice as matter is pending in high court. We have asked irrigation authorities to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds and facilitate water to the affected persons,” said Vibhore Sharma. In the meantime, ruckus continued till filing of the newsitem as Irrigation officials remained hostages there only and all efforts to resolve the issue remained futile. Till filing of news item, Xen was inside his office while majority of other staff somehow managed to come out to reach their respective houses.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics