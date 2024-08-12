Water level in rivers rising as heavy rains lash parts of Punjab

Patiala Heavy rains lashed many parts of Punjab on Sunday inundating low-lying areas and causing traffic snarls besides bringing the mercury two to six notches below normal, according to the meteorological department. (Manish/HT)

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Punjab on Sunday inundating low-lying areas and causing traffic snarls besides bringing the mercury two to six notches below normal, according to the meteorological department.

Several areas in Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala witnessed waterlogging. Rupnagar received 64 mm of rainfall, Patiala 62 mm, Ludhiana 57 mm, Mohali 32 mm, Faridkot 6.5 mm, Ferozepur 5 mm, and Pathankot and Amritsar 2 mm each, a meteorological department report said.

The authorities are on a high alert as rains also led to a sudden rise in the water levels of the Ghaggar, Markanda and Tangri rivers passing through Patiala. Officials said the water level in Markanda River has touched 14 feet, 8 feet below the danger mark.

Irrigation department officials said the water level in Ghaggar River, which stood at 4 feet on Sunday evening, is expected to rise due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Mohali, Chandigarh and Ambala.

The Tangri River, a tributary of the Ghaggar, is flowing at 6.4 feet, which is 5.8 feet below the danger mark.

Officials say if the rain continues, the water level in these rivers may rise at a rapid pace.

Patiala deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said all necessary precautions are being taken. “Officials are monitoring water levels in all rivers round the clock. Flood control rooms are active at both the district and sub-divisional levels, and field surveys are being conducted,” said Parray.

India meteorological department (IMD) director, Chandigarh, Surender Pal said the water levels in rivers might continue to rise due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, from where these originate, and in the catchment areas of Chandigarh, Mohali, Ambala and Patiala.

Though there is no warning of heavy rainfall, the IMD on Sunday said Punjab would witness widespread light to moderate rainfall during the week.