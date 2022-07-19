Water sample from Panchkula’s Sector 8 fails quality test
The residents of Sector 8, considered to be one of the more upscale parts of the city, are being supplied drinking water that was deemed unfit for consumption — following weeks of complaints from residents — by a government laboratory report, which found it to be infested with bacteria.
The report of the Haryana government’s laboratory, Public Health Engineering Department Water-testing Laboratory, found the water sample collected from a house in Sector 8 “not potable” owing to the presence of 42 coliform per 100 ml of water.
Coliform bacteria, which is present in the environment and faeces of all humans and all warm-blooded animals, does not cause illness on its own, but its presence in water indicates that disease-causing organisms could also be present in the water system.
“Testing for all other pathogens is time consuming and expensive and complex. So if coliform bacteria are found, the authorities must work to find the source of contaminated water,” one of the health experts said.
Speaking about the supply of water, a resident, RP Malhotra said. “It has been one and a half months since we are getting muddy water. People often send me pictures of muddy water and ask for help. But no one listens in the administration.”
“I have called the concerned junior engineer (JE) at least 10 times in a month, but every time he says that it is due to repair work and the problem will be solved in two to three days,” he added.
Residents complained of muddy water being pumped, the kind that many deemed unfair even for bathing.
A resident, meanwhile, shared a picture of the muddy water and added that the water even carries a foul stench. The resident added, “At last, I got the water sample of clean looking water in my house and got it tested. It was shocking to find out that the drinking water has 42 coliform per 100 ml of water. It’s dangerous for the health of residents.”
Residents alleged that the deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, the executive engineer (XEN) and the sub divisional officer (SDO) and JE have been passing the buck on the issue and no solution has been arrived at.
Malhotra recalled a 2018 test that returned an 8 coliform per 100ml result for a sample from Sector 8, and an 11 coliform per 100 ml result for a sample from Sector 15.
“The water crisis is so frequent that at times we do not get supply for three days when there is a power breakdown,” he said.
When contacted, the junior engineer refused to make a comment.
Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran XEN Amit Rathi, meanwhile, said, “We are getting it checked and verified. We have to look for the reasons. From our end, there is no issue as chorification is being done. But we will check and get a confirmation if any water pipe is leaking.”
Set up food processing units, minister tells fruit growers
Horticulture and food processing minister Fauja Singh Sarari has urged fruit-growing farmers to set up food processing units in order to boost their income and employment opportunities. Holding a meeting with the representatives of Pathankot Litchi Growers Welfare Association at Punjab Bhawan, the minister stressed that if the farmers cultivating fruits like kinnow, litchi, mango, amla and guava, prepare and sell juices and other edible products from these fruits, it will give them huge profit.
Phagwara mill owners told to pay ₹22 crore cane dues to farmers
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday directed the owners of Sandhar Sugar mill, Phagwara, to pay the pending dues of Rs 22 crore to sugarcane growers. He issued the direction after meeting the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the management of the sugar mill. Reportedly, the mill has sold off molasses and the sugar stocks of the outgoing crushing season. He ordered an audit of the mill accounts.
33-year-old sarpanch found dead in Karnal, kin allege murder
A 33-year-old sarpanch was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Karnal on Saturday, police said. The victim, Jagbir Singh, the outgoing sarpanch of Sohana village in Karnal, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries near Karan Vihar. The complainant, Ajit Kumar, the brother of the victim alleged that Jagbir had been murdered by unidentified persons and demanded an in-depth probe.
Amit Shah expected to visit Chandigarh next week
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the city next week to attend a number of programmes, including foundation laying and inauguration of four schools. This will be Shah's second visit to the city within a span of four months. During his last visit on March 28, he had launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre and also inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, apart from an e-FIR platform.
Picked for Legends League Cricket, Reetinder Sodhi raring to go back to the field
Former India and Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi, along with India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, will take part in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket at Oman in September. The Punjab duo will join former Indian former Australian speedster Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, opener Virender Sehwag, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain Eoin Morgan. A fit Sodhi also took part in the T10 League held in 2018.
