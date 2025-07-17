Water supply disruption in Manimajra on July 18, 19

Manimajra residents will face water supply disruptions on July 18 and 19 due to urgent maintenance and repair work on the water pipeline at the newly constructed truss bridge on Shastri Nagar causeway. The water supply disruption is due to the urgent maintenance and repair work on the water pipeline at the newly constructed truss bridge on Shastri Nagar causeway. (HT File)

On July 18, water supply will be available from 5 am to 8 am at normal pressure, but during the evening hours, 6 pm to 8 pm, the low pressure will be witnessed. On July 19, there will be no water supply in the morning, and low-pressure supply in the evening.