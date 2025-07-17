Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Water supply disruption in Manimajra on July 18, 19

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 10:26 am IST

On July 18, water supply will be available from 5 am to 8 am at normal pressure, but during the evening hours, 6 pm to 8 pm, the low pressure will be witnessed

Manimajra residents will face water supply disruptions on July 18 and 19 due to urgent maintenance and repair work on the water pipeline at the newly constructed truss bridge on Shastri Nagar causeway.

The water supply disruption is due to the urgent maintenance and repair work on the water pipeline at the newly constructed truss bridge on Shastri Nagar causeway. (HT File)
The water supply disruption is due to the urgent maintenance and repair work on the water pipeline at the newly constructed truss bridge on Shastri Nagar causeway. (HT File)

On July 18, water supply will be available from 5 am to 8 am at normal pressure, but during the evening hours, 6 pm to 8 pm, the low pressure will be witnessed. On July 19, there will be no water supply in the morning, and low-pressure supply in the evening.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Water supply disruption in Manimajra on July 18, 19
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On