Waterlogging, poor sanitation a cause of concern: Ludhiana residents

After several parts of the city witnessed severe waterlogging and overflow of Budha Nullah due to recent heavy rainfall, residents have raised concerns over poor sanitation and fear of rising health issues. People from low-lying and densely populated localities have demanded immediate cleanliness drives and regular fogging to prevent the spread of diseases. Garbage brought by the overflowing Budha Nullah in Dhoka Mohalla on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Areas including Shivpuri, Dhoka Mohalla, and Giaspura continue to face major hygiene issues. Stagnant water, heaps of garbage, and foul smell have made life miserable for the locals.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Shivpuri, said, “The streets are filled with dirty water and waste. Children are falling sick and the area hasn’t been cleaned properly after the rains. No fogging has been done here yet.”

Raj Rani, a homemaker from Dhoka Mohalla, added, “The situation is getting worse. Mosquitoes have increased and there is a constant foul smell from the overflowing drains. We fear an outbreak of diseases like dengue and malaria.”

In Giaspura, residents complained about garbage piling up in vacant plots and near drains. “The nullah water entered our street. It’s been four days, but no proper cleaning has been done. The MC must act before it becomes a serious health problem,” said Parminder Singh, a shopkeeper.

Parminder Mehta, a BJP leader said, “I have been demanding a regular and intense fogging at all these areas and there should be proper cleanliness drive at all these areas.”

Locals also expressed anger over the lack of preparedness and poor maintenance of Budhha Nullah. They alleged that despite repeated claims by the authorities, no preventive desilting or cleaning was done ahead of the monsoon.

1 sacked over poor cleanliness after MC chief’s conduct visit

Conducting a surprise inspection in different areas of the city to ensure cleanliness on Monday, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal suspended a Sanitary Supervisor (Lambardar) over lack of cleanliness in his respective area.

Accompanied by MC joint commissioner Abhishek Sharma, MC Commissioner Dachalwal conducted inspection on Pakhowal road, cremation ground road in Model Town extension, Dugri Road, Model Town Gol Market, Jammu Colony near Preet Palace, Abdullapur Basti, Atam Nagar, Gill Road among other areas. Health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra, CSI Surinder Dogra among other officials were also present during the inspection.

Earlier last month, MC chief Dachalwal had also suspended a Lambardar over lack of cleanliness on Chandigarh Road, while show cause notices were issued to Lambardar and CSI over lack of cleanliness in the area around Dandi Swami Chowk.

Increased risk of infection during monsoon: Docs

The local health department has issued an advisory urging people to stay alert against gastroenteritis and diarrhoea, which often increase during the monsoon season due to contaminated water, poor sanitation, and unhygienic food.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur explained that gastroenteritis is an infection of the stomach and intestines that causes diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach pain. It spreads mainly through dirty water, unhygienic food, and poor sanitation. Children, the elderly, and people with weak immunity are most vulnerable.

The civil surgeon requested people to be watchful of symptoms like frequent loose or watery stools, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain or cramps, Fever, weakness, and fatigue, and signs of dehydration like excessive thirst, dry mouth, sunken eyes, dizziness, or reduced urination.