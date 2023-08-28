Waterlogging woes return in Ludhiana after fresh spell of rainfall

The fresh spell of rainfall on Monday morning left several areas of the city waterlogged. Adding to the woes, strong winds accompanying the showers resulted in several trees uprooting. Water logging at Sherpur Chowk after morning showers in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Among the areas worst-affected by waterlogging were Sherpur Chowk, Samrala road, Chandigarh road, Giaspura, Jalandhar Bypass, Ferozepur road, Haibowal, Dhandari Khurd, Chandan Nagar, and Shivpuri among others.

Uprooted trees, meanwhile, disrupted the movement of vehicular traffic on Lodhi Club road, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Brindaban road, Saggu Chowk, and Officers Colony near Pavilion Mall, resulting in significant congestion in and around the areas early in the day.

Swinging into action, officials from the municipal corporation’s horticulture department pruned the trees and removed those that had blocked them during the afternoon. A total of eight trees were reported to have been uprooted on Monday.

National Highway 44 (NH44) was severely affected as rainwater, mixed with sewage, made its way onto the road. Garbage dumped roadside also reused in the drainage system along the highway getting clogged.

Commuters were left to face the brunt, with Jaslien Kaur, who was riding on her two-wheeler, sharing her ordeal, “I travel to work on my two-wheeler. However, on Monday, I could not make it to my office near Sherpur Chowk due to the waterlogging on Sherpur Road. Sewage water got mixed with the rainwater, resulting in very unhygienic conditions.”

Aarti, a resident of Giaspura area, meanwhile, said, “Every time it rains, our area gets flooded. It takes more than two days for the water to recede, and to make matters worse, we often receive contaminated drinking water. This situation highlights the poor services provided by the municipal corporation.”

