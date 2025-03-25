We are a UT until Parliament gives us statehood back: Omar Abdullah

After People’s Conference MLA Sajjad Gani Lone and PDP legislator Waheed Parra staged a walkout on Tuesday over the use of the term ‘Union Territory’ in a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, in the assembly in Jammu, chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed regret and termed their move “politics”. Chief minister Omar Abdullah during the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

“We are a Union Territory until Parliament gives us statehood back,” Abdullah said, criticising opposition members for walking out.

Lone alleged that passing the Bill amounts to endorsing the Union Territory status by the House and said that he will not participate in it.

Abdullah said, “Just because we have mentioned Union Territory (in the Bill) and not anything else, it does not change anything. Unfortunately, until Parliament of India restores our statehood, we will remain a Union Territory. So let us not politicise this.”

“We should not engage in politics over WhatsApp university posts, which some among us have received,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated his party’s stand and hoped that Parliament would soon restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have to get back statehood to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Inshallah, we will restore it,” he said.

He reminded the two members that removing the word ‘UT’ will not change Jammu and Kashmir’s reality.

“We are a UT whether you like it or not. This government governs as a Union Territory,” he added.

Wahid Para of the Peoples Democratic Party also raised concerns about the endorsement of Union Territory status.

Omar questioned Lone’s illogical walkout. “All the business conducted by this House so far has been under the name of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the passing of the finance Bill, I repeatedly mentioned it. Why didn’t Sajad stage a walkout then?”

He stressed that his government has been fighting for the restoration of statehood and reminded the House about the resolution passed by the cabinet in its first meeting. “I also raised it in my speech before the PM during his visit to Sonamarg,” he added.