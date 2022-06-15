We have eliminated corruption from govt recruitments: Anil Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the BJP-led government in Haryana has successfully eliminated corruption from the government recruitments.
“I am the senior-most BJP MLA in the state assembly as I have seen six governments very closely, but I can tell you that there was a trend of parchi and kharchi. But till now, I had never seen such transparency and fairness in the government recruitments,” Vij said during a programme in favour of the BJP candidate for Kaithal municipal election.
Without naming anyone, he also took a jibe at ‘incapable’ officials recruited during the previous governments.
“We listen to people complaining about delayed works, but I can tell them that the delay is being caused by the sifarishi staff recommended during the previous governments. But now, we have appointed talented staff and it will improve working in the government offices,” he added.
He said the present government is committed to eliminating corruption with the help of online systems. He urged the people of Kaithal to vote for BJP candidate Surbhi Garg to speed up the development of the city.
“Vote for the BJP candidate will be a stamp on the working of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.
Replying to a question about elevation of Congress leader from Kaithal Randeep Surjewala to the Rajya Sabha, he said people of Kaithal had rejected him in the last assembly election.
“Even Congress candidates could not win in the Rajya Sabha election of the state and the party knew that the defeat would have been more embarrassing had Surjewala contested this election,” he added.
