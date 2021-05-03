‘We shall overcome’: Positivity campaign initiated by Chandigarh NGO takes off at schools

Taking inspiration from the anthem of the American Civil Rights Movement, Yuvsatta, an NGO that has been mobilising youth for peace, has taken a step forward to motivate students to fight back against Covid with protocols, while living in the midst of it.

Activist Pramod Sharma, who has been mobilising youth for peace, says: “Students have been worst-hit by the crisis as they can’t attend school, play or interact with their peer group. The symbolic online classes have not been enough to channel their energy or provide them support, with death and morbidity all around.”

Sharma adds that the campaign targets to motivate the youth to stand together during this national emergency and create awareness to live with it while following protocols. The campaign, which took off on April 28, has already found 12 educational institutions in the city and the region becoming a part of it.

These include Government Girls Model School, Sector 18; Government Model Schools in Dhanas and Karsan; DAV Model School , Sector 15-A; KB DAV Model and CL DAV Model Schools, Sector 7; St. Joseph’s, Sector 44, Carmel Convent, Jammu and Chitkara University, Rajpura.

A beginning has been made putting up inspirational banners at the institutions. This is to be followed by webinars and distribution of stickers and posters to the youth. A Covid Times Peace Prize has been announced for the five best schools in the city for carrying forward the campaign. The award will include a cash prize and a certificate. “Our aim is to promote the power of positivity among students,” Sharma said.