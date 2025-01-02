We should fight for restoration of special status: Srinagar MP

Responding to chief minister Omar Abdullah’s charge that Srinagar MP and National Conference (NC) leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi should have protested for restoration of J&K’s statehood in the Parliament, the latter the primary struggle was for restoration for special status under Article 370. National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi (HT Photo)

During a press conference in Srinagar, Omar said the protest reflected the ‘democratic culture’ within the NC and they expected Ruhullah to hold a similar protest in the Parliament.

The remarks came in response to a recent protest by the Srinagar MP and some students outside Omar’s residence over the reservation issue.

Ruhullah said the abrogation of Article 370 was a calculated act of humiliation.

Reports said many NC leaders were unhappy with the development.

Ruhullah said that since the abrogation of Article 370, his stance was clear vis-a-vis abrogation of the J&K’s special status.

“After 2019, my political stance has been crystal clear. At one of my earliest public gatherings in Budgam and then at other gatherings throughout Kashmir, I told my people that our fight must be for the restoration of Article 370 and the dignity it embodies for the people. I’ve been informed about an urge and desire to protest for statehood in Delhi. I AM READY to participate in such a protest, and invite those prioritizing statehood to organize it. I will also try to organise support from at least more than 100 Hon’ble MPs. I believe, for them, there is no better time than January to organize it, when India’s Constitution—the very document that enshrined our special status—was adopted,” he said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

Ruhullah said he can’t sidestep from special status for mere statehood.