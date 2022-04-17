We want justice: Kin of sarpanch shot dead in J&K’s Baramulla

The independent sarpanch, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, was buried at his native village.

Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, a resident of Goshbugh village in Pattan, was attacked inside the orchard where he was working as a watcher.

So far, police have not been able to nab the killers of Bangroo. Officials suspect it to be the handiwork of militants active in the area.

Relatives of Bangroo termed him innocent and said he was killed without any justification. “My brother had gone to a neighbouring orchard where he worked as a watcher. It was his routine to go there in the morning and return by the afternoon. Yesterday, he went there in the afternoon and was shot dead. We went there and took him to Pattan hospital, but he was already dead,” his brother said, adding that they want justice.

He said a number of innocent people were gunned down without any justification. “This is one more addition in those killings.”

Leaders of all mainstream political parties have condemned the killing of sarpanch. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said those responsible for the act will be punished.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” tweeted Sinha from his official handle.

Bangroo is the fourth panchayat member to be killed by gunmen in Kashmir in last one month.

The recent attacks have triggered panic among the panchayat members who don’t enjoy security cover. “I have been requesting from the government to provide us security for the past several months, but in vain. These attacks in last two months have left us in panic,” said a panchayat member in Baramulla area, who wished to remain anonymous.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam. On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. A labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on the same day.

On April 7, a migrant labourer from Pathankot, Sonu Sharma, was wounded after terrorists opened fire at him in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. On April 4, terrorists injured a civilian, Bal Krishan, near his house at Choutigam, Shopian.