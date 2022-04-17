We want justice: Kin of sarpanch shot dead in J&K’s Baramulla
The independent sarpanch, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, was buried at his native village.
Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, a resident of Goshbugh village in Pattan, was attacked inside the orchard where he was working as a watcher.
So far, police have not been able to nab the killers of Bangroo. Officials suspect it to be the handiwork of militants active in the area.
Relatives of Bangroo termed him innocent and said he was killed without any justification. “My brother had gone to a neighbouring orchard where he worked as a watcher. It was his routine to go there in the morning and return by the afternoon. Yesterday, he went there in the afternoon and was shot dead. We went there and took him to Pattan hospital, but he was already dead,” his brother said, adding that they want justice.
He said a number of innocent people were gunned down without any justification. “This is one more addition in those killings.”
Leaders of all mainstream political parties have condemned the killing of sarpanch. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said those responsible for the act will be punished.
“I strongly condemn the terror attack on Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” tweeted Sinha from his official handle.
Bangroo is the fourth panchayat member to be killed by gunmen in Kashmir in last one month.
The recent attacks have triggered panic among the panchayat members who don’t enjoy security cover. “I have been requesting from the government to provide us security for the past several months, but in vain. These attacks in last two months have left us in panic,” said a panchayat member in Baramulla area, who wished to remain anonymous.
On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam. On March 21, Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar, a local resident, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. A labourer from Bihar, Bisujeet Kumar, was also shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on the same day.
On April 7, a migrant labourer from Pathankot, Sonu Sharma, was wounded after terrorists opened fire at him in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. On April 4, terrorists injured a civilian, Bal Krishan, near his house at Choutigam, Shopian.
-
Ludhiana | Accusing ASI of assault, couple stages protest outside police post
High drama was witnessed outside the Dharampura police post at Shingar Cinema road after a couple, along with their relatives, staged a protest and blocked the traffic on Saturday evening. The woman accused police personnel for slapping her and tearing her husband's clothes. They, however, alleged that instead of registering their complaint, police personnel abused them. The couple further alleged that an assistant sub-inspector slapped the woman and tore her husband's clothes when he objected.
-
May month to be dedicated to women’s health issues in HP: Anurag
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the upcoming month of May will be dedicated to women in Himachal Pradesh when attention would be given to the women-related issues. Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leaders' visits to Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the state assembly polls, Thakur said, “They have no ground here, their unit is finished.” Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anoop Kesari joined the BJP.
-
‘Mafia tag’ by politicians hurting our business, say bus operators
At a time when the Aam Aadmi Party is promising to end the reign of the notorious 'transport mafia' in the state, private bus operators on Saturday said political parties had given them the all-encompassing 'mafia' tag to further their political aspirations. The operators said, “We have completed all formalities, and pay our taxes. However, the government is imposing fresh conditions on us, which is causing loses to the private sector.”
-
We are not emulating AAP’s model: Himachal BJP chief Kashyap
The Bharatiya Janata Party has responded strongly to Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia's jibe on freebies announced by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur recently. Sisodia had deplored the BJP by saying that the party, which does not believe in giving any facility to the public, has started to emulate Arvind Kejriwal's model of development. Now, there will be no water bill in rural areas. Simultaneously, electricity charges were reduced from ₹1.
-
2 days on, Khanna’s garbage mountain continues to smoulder
Two days after a major blaze broke out at the garbage dump in Khanna's Rasoolra village, the waste continued to smoulder on Saturday. The fire had broken out at around 7pm on Thursday, and six fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Mandi Gobindgarh had rushed to douse the flames on Friday. As smoke engulfed villages in its proximity, including Rasoolra, Bahomajra, Ikolaha, villagers gathered on the spot and staged a protest against municipal authorities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics