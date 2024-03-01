We were approached after protest call was already given: Charuni

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said that an illusion has been created that they were approached to participate in the agitation by the members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and they didn’t support. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said that an illusion has been created that they were approached to participate in the agitation by the members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and they didn’t support. (ANI File Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Kurukshetra he said, “We were approached after the call of agitation was already given and, there was a condition that before joining the agitation, I should give a statement that I won’t participate in politics and contest elections.”

Hitting out the organisations spearheading the protests, Charuni said that if they had any intention to unite all the farmer unions, they should have held meetings before giving the call.

“If SKM (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and other people feel that those who participate in politics should not be included in the agitation then he should (Dallewal) not have participated in the previous agitation because several leaders of the previous agitation had already contested elections,” he added.

The farmer leader, however, said that he had already extended support and protested against the police action on their counterparts on Haryana-Punjab borders.

“We had a meeting with farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, offered him to constitute a common committee having leaders from their unions and the SKM but there was no clear response. We can still come together on minimum agenda, and our union will continue to support the farmers’ agitation,” he added.