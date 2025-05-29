Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
We will complete full term: Vikramditya

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 29, 2025 09:36 AM IST

“BJP was quite perplexed and had submitted the memorandum to the governor against the government in haste, which is baseless, said Vikramaditya

Himachal Pradesh public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that the state government will complete its five years term.

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh. (ANI Grab)
While addressing the media persons on Wednesday, the minister said, “BJP was quite perplexed and had submitted the memorandum to the governor against the government in haste, which is baseless. The government will complete its full term and the ‘ifs and buts’ of the BJP won’t make any difference and so their conspiracies. The BJP is involved in ‘witch hunting’ simply because of their own opinion and political gains.”

“State government was committed to provide justice to the family of HPPCL chief engineer-cum-manger, Vimal Negi and will co-operate with the CBI at all levels,” he said.

“CM Sukhu was quite clear in his decision to take action against the erring officers, as indiscipline of any sort won’t be tolerated. No one is above the law and the rules of service,” he added.

Thursday, May 29, 2025
