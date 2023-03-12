Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in Rajouri

Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) recovered small arms and narcotics from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. Indian Army recovered two sophisticated pistols, 2kg narcotics and a an IED during an operation conducted along the LoC, at Nowshera in Rajouri on Saturday. (ANI)

Two pistols, an improvised explosive device (IED) and heroin were among the recoveries made, they said.

The recovery was made by the troops from the forward area of Lam in Nowshera sector during an early morning search operation.

The operation was still going on and further details were awaited, the officials said.

Militant hideout unearthed in Kupwara

A militant hideout was unearthed and arms and ammunition were recovered in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A search was conducted by police in Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district on Saturday, a police official said.

During the search of the area, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included an AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation initiated, he added.