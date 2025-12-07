Weapons smuggler linked to 2016 Nabha jailbreak held in Uttarakhand

The special task force (STF), along with Udham Singh Nagar police, arrested an inter-state arms smuggler who allegedly supplied ammunition to the culprits involved in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, officials said on Saturday. The accused (face covered) in police custody. (HT)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Asim (32), a resident of Bazpur in Udham Singh Nagar, spent over six years in Patiala jail in connection with the case. His gunhouse in Bajpur of Udham Singh Nagar was raided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2023, the police added.

The police recovered four illegal automatic pistols, one shotgun, and 40 cartridges from the accused’s possession.

The Nabha jailbreak took place on November 27, 2016. A group of 10-15 armed men, disguised as police officers, stormed the jail in Patiala’s Nabha. They opened fire at the security personnel and facilitated the escape of six of the most-wanted criminals. The escapees included Harminder Singh Mintoo, KLF chief, gangsters Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, Amandeep Singh Dhotian, Kulpreet Singh Neeta Deol, Kashmir Singh Galwaddi, and Harjinder Singh Vicky Gounder. While most of the escapees were apprehended over the years, Gounder was killed in a police encounter in 2018. Galwaddi and Mintoo, however, managed to stay out of reach. Galwaddi was arrested in May of this year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Motihari, Bihar, in coordination with local police.

Sharing details of the operation, senior superintendent of police (STF) Navneet Singh Bhullar said, “On Friday evening, our Kumaon unit, along with Rudrapur police station, arrested the accused with a huge quantity of illegal arms and ammunition.”

Bhullar added that for some time, police have been receiving inputs that illegal arms and ammunition were being smuggled on a large scale from Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district to various parts of the state and country.

“The team worked on these inputs discreetly, and after nearly a month of surveillance. The Kumaon unit received a tip-off late last night that an arms smuggler from Bajpur was set to deliver a large cache of weapons in Rudrapur. Acting on the input, the team, along with Rudrapur police station, arrested the accused under the Kashipur Road flyover with a substantial quantity of pistols, guns, and cartridges. He had brought the consignment from Bajpur for sale in Rudrapur,” Bhullar said.

According to the police, the accused runs Naqsh Gun House in Bajpur along with his father and brother—the same establishment that was raided by the NIA in 2023 for allegedly supplying weapons and ammunition to gangsters. The NIA had arrested him and his brother, then, along with several recovered weapons, they said.

“The accused supplied over 100 cartridges to the culprits of the 2016 Nabha jail break. He had served six-and-a-half years in Patiala Jail in connection with the case,” the SSP said.