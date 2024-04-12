Wedding guests attack couple with sword, 4 booked

The Sarabha Nagar police booked four accused, including a woman, for allegedly assaulting a couple with a sword during a wedding on Thursday. According to the complaint, an old rivalry was the reason behind the attack. The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, his wife Paramjeet Kaur, their son Tarandeep Singh and aide Sukhdev Singh.

The complainant alleged that the accused also tore the clothes of his wife and molested her. After he raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape.

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of a resident of Pink Park at Barewal road. The complainant said that he, along with his wife, went to attend a wedding at a marriage palace on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on April 10, where the accused were invited as well.

He alleged that the accused attacked him with a sword and injured him, and added that they assaulted his wife and molested her.

After he raised an alarm, the wedding guests gathered there and intervened. The other guests rushed them to a hospital and the police were informed, the complaint added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, they added.