Weekend getaway guide: Every mountain top is within reach

One of the biggest advantages of residing in north India is that it provides quick access to the hills of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Leh-Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. And for those hoping for some relief from their daily chores, chaotic city life, and stressful workplace, we bring you a range of places nearby to explore over the extended weekend:

Kasauli

Located just 58km from Chandigarh, this hilly cantonment town is an ideal location for a weekend getaway. All thanks to its grand Victorian buildings, quaint nature trails, and stunning viewpoints, including Christ Church, Central Research Institute, Monkey Temple, and Sunset Point. Being the birthplace of author Ruskin Bond, it is also frequented by writers looking for inspiration, says travel enthusiast Devang Kaushal.

Christ Church in Kasauli

Shimla

“Shimla is one of the most popular destinations for north Indians. They cannot seem to get enough of the colonial architecture, strolls on Mall Road in all seasons, and unwinding at the local cafes and restaurants. Plus it’s well connected with Chandigarh. Another thing that really attracts people is a chance to ride the Kalka-Shimla toy train,” says tour planner Naveen Juneja.

A view of the Ridge, Shimla after rain

Mussoorie

The Queen of the hills is one of the popular hill stations in Uttarakhand mostly due to its pleasant climate. “I first visited Mussoorie as a child over summer vacation and just fell in love with its beauty. And after revisiting the place multiple times, I have fond memories of visiting Gun Hill, Kempty Falls, Landour, etc with friends and family. Also, the food at the local cafes and restaurants, especially at Kalsang and Little Llama Cafe, is simply divine,” says travel photographer Ruchi Rawat, of Pinjore.

An aerial view of Mussoorie

Mcleodganj

Also known as the land of the Dalai Lama, this hill station is popular among trekkers. Located in Kangra, Mcleod’s culture is essentially Tibetan with a slight British influence. The town has mesmerising landscapes, ideal for nature photography enthusiasts. One can visit the Namgyal monastery and Tsuglagkhang, where the Dalai Lama resides while also enjoying the scenic Dal Lake and Triund for a picnic or get-together, explains travel blogger Mohit Rana.

Mcleodganj is also known as the land of the Dalai Lama

Kasol

The ‘Amsterdam of India’ is quickly gaining recognition as a hub for trekkers, backpackers, and nature lovers alike. It is a great space to get away from the hustle-bustle of daily life while enjoying the panoramic view of mountains and rippling rivers. Its popular trekking trails include Kheerganga, Yanker Pass, Sar Pass, and Pin Parbati Pass. One can also visit Malana, a hamlet inhabited by people living in self-imposed isolation. Kasol’s flea markets are also a delight, offering a variety of trinkets, souvenirs, jewellery, etc to take back home.

Kasol valley

