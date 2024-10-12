Welfare Scheme in focus at PUTA executive body meeting

Several agendas, including the issues in the adoption of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Welfare Scheme, were discussed at the PUTA executive committee meeting held on Thursday. The minutes of the same were released on Friday. PUTA will hold its first general body meeting after the elections on October 25 to further discuss teachers’ issues. (File)

PUTA president AS Naura said under the PUTA Welfare Scheme, a reasonable financial support can be offered to family members in case of untimely death of any teacher. As per the recent amendments in the scheme, a half-day salary would be deducted from the PF of each member as an individual contribution towards the scheme in case of untimely demise of any member. He added that membership forms for the same have not yet been submitted by several teachers. The teachers working in different regional centres of PU are also eligible to be members of the scheme. To ensure maximum teachers are enrolled, the executive members would contact the eligible members of various departments/centres who could not submit the forms earlier.

PUTA members thanked PU vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig for acceding to their demand of appointing the director of the Research and Development Cell on seniority basis. The other issues discussed in the meeting included the progress made by PUTA in resolving issues, such as salary fixation of the newly recruited faculty, allotting them flats on a temporary basis, and the proposal to make the flats more spacious. PUTA is also following up the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotion cases of teachers which have been pending due to some audit observations. The members decided that a small ceremony will be periodically held to honour the teachers who retire from their services as well as to welcome new teachers who join the services at the varsity.

Other issues, such as the release of arrears of salary, counting of past service for CAS promotion, and restoration of PhD/ MPhil increments for eligible teachers as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, were also discussed.

The meetings of screening committees regarding the pending issue of promotion of the eligible dental faculty have been scheduled between October 15 to October 22, and the letters for the same have been issued to the candidates.

PUTA will hold its first general body meeting after the elections on October 25 to further discuss the issues faced by the teachers.