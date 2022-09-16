Western Command commemorates 75th Raising Day

On the occasion of the 75th Raising Day of the Western Command of the Indian Army, lieutenant General Nav Kumar Khanduri, general-officer-commanding-in-chief of the Western Command, laid a wreath at the ‘Veer Smriti’ war memorial in Ambala Cantonment to pay homage to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the country on Thursday.

The Western Command was raised on September 15, 1947 in New Delhi, a month after India attained Independence. Eleven chiefs of the Indian Army have been from the command. The guardians of the west played a pivotal role in the wars of 1965 and 1971 and have played a significant role in humanitarian work and disaster relief, the army said in a statement.

There have been 11 Param Vir Chakra awardees from the command, including Naik Jadunath Singh (awarded posthumously) and Major RR Rane in 1948, Major Shaitan Singh (awarded posthumous) in 1962, CQMH Abdul Hamid (awarded posthumously) in 1965 and Second lieutenant Arun Khetrapal (awarded posthumously) and Maj Hoshiar Singh in 1971, it said.