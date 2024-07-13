Western Command wins inter-command hockey tourney

Indian Army’s Western Command (WC) won the Inter-Command Army Hockey Championship 2024-25. WC scored the first goal and extended their lead to 2-0 with a penalty corner. Southern Command, however, managed to score in the fourth quarter, but WC held on to win with 2-1. The championship concluded on Friday with a grand closing ceremony at the Vajra Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar Cantt. (HT Photo)

The championship concluded on Friday with a grand closing ceremony at the Vajra Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar Cantt. The biennial championship, conducted by Army Sports Control Board (ASCB) features six teams, one each from the six commands of the army.

The week-long championship featured intense competition with each team displaying tactical acumen, physical prowess, and team spirit. The final match of the tournament was an electrifying showdown between the WC and the Southern Command, keeping spectators on the edge.

The nail-biting match won by the WC was a fitting climax to an extraordinary tournament and was witnessed by former olympians Lt Col RS Kular (retd), Gurdeep Kumar and Col Balbir Singh (retd), who is also an Arjuna awardee.

The chief guest was Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C, WC, who congratulated all the teams.