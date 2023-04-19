Chandigarh: Trace rain brings down mercury; more likely today

Trace rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and more is in store on Wednesday and Thursday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 24°C. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per IMD officials, a Western Disturbance is active in the region. Due to this, parts of the city got trace rain around Tuesday morning while other parts got trace rain around evening. Trace rain refers to showers less than 0.1mm, which the IMD considers insignificant towards calculating the total rain during the month.

Light to moderate rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday while there are chances of showers on Friday. Clear skies are expected over the weekend.

The maximum temperature went down slightly from 40°C on Monday to 39.4°C on Tuesday, still five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, increases significantly from 21.5°C on Monday to 25.1°C on Tuesday, 5.9 degrees above normal and the highest it has been in the city till now.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 19°C and 24°C.