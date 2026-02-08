When memories took flight: ‘Packet’ veterans reunite, rewind to decades of courage & camaraderie

The Fairchild Packet 119 G was a crucial twin-engine transport aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the 1950s and 60s, serving as a lifeline for troops in high-altitude regions. It was instrumental in early logistics operations and was ultimately phased out in 1986 and replaced by the Soviet-origin Antonov An-32 (for light-medium tactical transport) and the Ilyushin Il-76 (for heavy-lift duties).

For veterans of the Indian Air Force’s iconic ‘Packet’ aircraft, Saturday’s reunion was far more than a gathering — it was a journey back in time, reliving stories of courage, survival and unwavering commitment to the nation. Officers who once flew the transport aircraft came together from all over the country and abroad to celebrate their shared legacy.

Wing Commander Charanjit Singh Grewal (retd) said in today’s age of technology and artificial intelligence, the final decision to deploy weapons always rests with a human being. There was no GPS in our times, it was tough for us but we were tougher, he said.

Air Vice Marshal HP Singh (retd), who demonstrated exceptional bravery during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and has been decorated with the Vir Chakra, reminisced about his early years flying the Packet when a newly formed squadron was raised in 1963 at Barrackpore near Kolkata. Recalling his operational days during the 1965 war, Singh narrated a chilling episode when he was flying from Kolkata to Bagdogra in Siliguri. Just as his aircraft was about to land, they received urgent warnings from air traffic control that Pakistani aircraft were attacking. “ATC repeatedly told us to disappear,” he recalled. The aircraft narrowly escaped bombing as it turned away at the last moment.

Directed towards Hashimara, nearly 200-300 kilometres away, the crew eventually had to land during another imminent attack. “The moment we landed, ATC again warned us to disappear from the runway. We jumped out and rushed into bunkers,” he said, recounting the life-and-death seconds that defined combat flying in those years.

Air Vice Marshall Kapil Kak (retd) said the Packet aircraft played a crucial strategic role in India’s military logistics and troop movement, particularly in inaccessible terrains. “At a time when road connectivity between Srinagar and Leh was virtually non-existent, these aircraft ensured air maintenance of remote forward posts through challenging physical landings and supply missions,” he said.

Wing Commander Alvinder Chand (retd), now based in the United States, who also served as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President of India, described the Packet as a stepping stone in the professional journey of many pilots. He said flying the aircraft helped young officers gain operational confidence and prepared them to transition to more advanced platforms.