When poll fever goes high, so does power theft
Come elections and electricity theft goes up. The PSPCL has miserably failed to check feeder with high losses, with a significant rise in their number.
The power theft figure has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark a year.
There has been an increase of more than 56 per cent in the number of feeders where losses are more than 50 per cent in a span of nine months.
Against 230 feeders having losses more than 50 per cent by the end of December 2020, the number of such feeders has swelled to 406 having losses more than 50 per cent by end of September 2021, read the data released by the power regulator in the tariff order.
There are 168 feeders in the border zone which have more than 50 per cent losses, comprising 14 feeders with more than 90 per cent losses and 27 feeders with losses in range of 80 to 90 per cent.
In west zone there are 181 feeders with more than 50 per cent losses, comprising 24 feeders’ loss in the range of 80 to 90 per cent.
Overall there are 3,308 feeders in Punjab where line losses exceed 15 per cent.
There are 12 divisions in seven circles of Punjab where losses are more than 25 percent. Last year, the losses in these divisions increased by more than 10 per cent . The PSPCL claim that most of the divisions are in the border belt of
the state. The worst-affected is Tarn Taran, followed by suburban Amritsar circle.
“Though the political set-up forced engineers not to check any power theft, farmers upped their ante. During the election year, we remain a mute spectator as there were instructions from ministers and MLAs not to check theft,” said a power engineer.
All-India power engineer association spokesperson Vinod Kumar Gupta said that the losses can be easily brought down to 10 per cent if the political sponsorship of theft of power is withdrawn by the AAP government.
The PSPCL has not been able to control the situation, mainly due to political interference, especially in the border belt of Amritsar, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts where it seems that this has become a way of life, said Gupta.
Meanwhile, the PSERC has asked the PSPCL to check power theft and bring down the losses below 14 per cent.
-
Ludhiana | MC officials on toes as Swachh Survekshan team starts inspections
Municipal corporation employees remained on their toes as inspections under Swachh Survekshan 2022 commenced on Wednesday. A third-party team, comprising five to six persons, tasked by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to conduct the annual cleanliness survey, visited various parts of the city, including sewer treatment plants, community and public toilets, main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road among other areas.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening
With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road. Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area.
-
PTC MD held on complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant
Strap: On complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant, who was rescued by HC-appointed warrant officer last month The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that sNancy Ghummanwas harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show. After releasing the detainee, the warrant officer had submitted the report.
-
Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested
An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused. The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli.
-
Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city's maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While it was 37.2C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7C to 18.3C.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics