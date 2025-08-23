Why BJP’s outreach camps faced AAP’s resistance

The abrupt halt of the BJP’s welfare initiative, ‘BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar,’ has ignited a political storm in Punjab. The police and district administrations forcibly shut down the campaign, aimed at enrolling beneficiaries for central welfare schemes, leading to a fierce confrontation between the BJP and the AAP-led Punjab government. HT explores the origins of the dispute and its broader political and legal implications. A BJP camp held in 39 constituencies to help people enroll in various centrally sponsored welfare schemes, including Awas Yojana (Housing Scheme), Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat (Health Insurance Scheme), E-Shram Card, and others. (ht)

What were the camps about?

The BJP maintains that the camps were helping people enroll in various centrally sponsored welfare schemes, including Awas Yojana (Housing Scheme), Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Ayushman Bharat (Health Insurance Scheme), E-Shram Card, and others. The camps began on May 20, and party workers/volunteers were facilitating registrations and Aadhaar-linked procedures.

Who was the brainchild behind these camps?

Party leaders claim that these camps are the brainchild of Punjab BJP organisation secretary S Srinivasullu. The party was paying salaries and spending on infrastructure from its kitty. It had hired a few professionals to enroll the beneficiaries. The party also secured licenses for common service centres (CSC) from the Union ministry of electronics and information technology for registration and KYC work. To encourage villagers to participate, the party circulated pamphlets and engaged local leaders. The party was to expand the camps to 50 more constituencies by next month, and till now, 1.53 lakh cards for various schemes were made in 39 camps.

Why only 39 constituencies initially?

The 39 constituencies having large rural populations and a high concentration of potential beneficiaries, including those from low-income strata, Dalits, and other downtrodden sections, were chosen strategically. Politically, these constituencies were seen as weak spots for the BJP, and the party wanted to expand its base before the 2027 assembly elections.

Why did the AAP government launch a crackdown?

Many in the BJP claim that a good response from the public is the main reason why the AAP government got rattled. The government, through statements from the police and the chief secretary’s offices, has claimed that it received complaints from citizens that private operators were illegally collecting personal data. The statements further stated that several individuals, who shared their personal data, were later targeted in scams and banking frauds. But no FIR has been registered to date.

Is it really a data breach?

The AAP government claims that ‘unauthorised’ collection of Aadhaar and personal details by the BJP amounts to a potential data misuse or breach and is punishable under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act). The local police have been directed to take penal action against those engaged in camps. The BJP denies charges that data was misused. State BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said many of these schemes just needed online applications, and their workers are helping people to get enrolled. BJP claims that since they had the CSC licenses, there is no illegality involved. Sharma said AAP carried out a similar exercise ahead of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, where it collected people’s data by making them fill out forms for various guarantees and promises.

What is the politics behind the tussle ?

The real fight, experts say, is over political credit, as the majority of the welfare schemes are funded or designed by the Centre but implemented through the state machinery. BJP wants to engage with the beneficiaries directly, keeping in view the 2027 assembly polls, while AAP wants to retain ownership of the on ground delivery of benefits. Many political experts believe it’s a turf war over who gets recognised as the benefactor of welfare schemes.