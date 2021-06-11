Why has Capt not ordered CBI probe into ‘fateh kit’ scam: SAD

Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to explain why he has not ordered a CBI inquiry into the “fateh kit” scam even after it has been established that the company, which had supplied the kits at inflated prices to the Punjab government, was found to be running from a cold store building.

In a statement, Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhunder said: “Disclosures about Grandway Incorporation, which supplied kits worth ₹26 crore to the Punjab government, indicate that the entire operation was fraudulent. This is the reason why the original tender, which had been awarded to a company with six-month validity at ₹837 per kit, was re-tendered twice and awarded to Grandway at inflated prices of ₹1,226 and ₹1,338 per kit.”

“Only a free and fair inquiry can nail those responsible for this scam as it is apparent that Grandway is a proxy, which has been used to earn ill-gotten wealth at the cost of the exchequer,” added Bhunder, saying that the company does not have a valid licence to supply medical kits.

He demanded dismissal of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and action against all officials and staff who were responsible for the award of the contract to the company.