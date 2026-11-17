A widening gap between wholesale and retail prices is creating financial challenges for vegetable growers in Punjab. Many farmers are finding it difficult to cover their basic cultivation costs. For potatoes, the retail price is nearly 10 times what farmers receive. (HT)

A potato farmer in Punjab receives around ₹2–3 per kg for their produce, whereas the same potatoes are sold to consumers for ₹15–25 per kg in the retail market. A similar price gap exists for cauliflower, with farmers selling their harvest at ₹4–5 per kg while retail prices range from ₹25–30 per kg.

Farmers alleged that middlemen and intermediaries are pocketing a substantial share of the price gap, leaving growers to bear the losses while consumers continue to pay high prices. For potatoes, the retail price is nearly 10 times what farmers receive.

A 50-kg bag of potatoes currently fetches farmers only ₹120–150, which translates to ₹2.40–3 per kg. Cauliflower is selling for just ₹4–5 per kg.

Harjap Singh Sangha of Sangha Seeds, said a glut-like situation in the open vegetable market has led to a steep drop in potato prices.

“This is the third consecutive season that the farmers are staring at huge financial losses, which could be gauged from the fact that per bag input cost of local varieties of the potatoes is pegged at ₹500. However, they are forced to sell the same at much lower rates,” Sangha said.

The Doaba region’s Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar districts serve as primary hubs for growing various potato types, dedicating nearly two lakh hectares to the crop annually.

Sangha said that the closure of trade routes with other Asian countries has added to the glut-like situation over the years.

Guraj Singh, president of the Jalandhar Potato Growers Association, said all claims of crop diversification and promoting potatoes as an alternative to the wheat-paddy cycle fall flat when farmers are forced to sell their harvest at such marginal prices.

Krishan Singh, a farmer from Quila Bharian village in Sangrur district, said he had grown potatoes on four acres and cauliflower on another two acres but was now facing huge losses because of the collapse in market prices.

“With no buyers in the vegetable market, I was compelled to sell my potatoes to private cold storage operators for just ₹120 per 50-kg bag. I sold my cauliflower for ₹5 per kg,” he said.

Singh said the cultivation cost of potatoes was around ₹40,000-50,000 per acre, but the returns were nowhere close to covering the investment.

Farmers claimed that firstly farmers have to sell at abysmally low prices and then it is consumers who were paying several times the price at which vegetables were being sold by growers. They alleged that it was intermediaries who were benefiting from the huge difference between wholesale and retail prices.

The price crash has also prompted some farmers to abandon vegetable cultivation altogether.

Buta Khan, a farmer from Malerkotla, said he had stopped growing potatoes and cauliflower after suffering losses over the past two to three years.

“I suffered huge losses last year as well. With no assurance of getting remunerative prices and the risk of losing money on cultivation, I decided not to grow potatoes or cauliflower this season,” he said.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said he was aware of the issue of falling prices of cauliflower and potato in vegetable markets. He said there was a need to formulate a policy for vegetables to protect farmers from losses.