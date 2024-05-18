 Wild cannabis growing even near judges houses: HC seeks reports from tricity administrations - Hindustan Times
Wild cannabis growing even near judges houses: HC seeks reports from tricity administrations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The bench of justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and justice Sandeep Moudgil bench recorded that many visitors/passers-by or may be even residents of the city, especially the youth and kids, are misusing such wild growth to their illegal commercial use

Taking serious note of wild growth of cannabis, the Punjab and Haryana high court has sought reports from the administrations of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula by May 20.

The high court bench called for destroying or burning of such wild growth of cannabis. (iStock)
The high court bench called for destroying or burning of such wild growth of cannabis. (iStock)

“..A large number of cannabis plants can be seen growing even in the open areas near the judges residential houses in Sectors 4, 7, 10, 11 and more particularly in Sector 24, Chandigarh, including the Secretariat roundabout and outskirts of high court and in Rajendra Park, etc., which could be facilitating miscreants indulging in drug peddling,” the bench of justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and justice Sandeep Moudgil observed during hearing of a plea in a drugs seizure case in Punjab.

It further recorded that many visitors/passers-by or may be even residents of the city, especially the youth and kids, are misusing such wild growth to their illegal commercial use.

“It is a matter of grave concern wherein narcotic drugs, as a termite, are playing havoc in the life of not only the common man but in particular the young generation, who is future of this country. Therefore, the issue needs to be addressed. The state machinery, who has an onerous duty... is called upon to explain as to what action they have taken to burn and/or curb such growth of cannabis plants and any action plan they have in place,” the bench said, seeking action taken reports from the administrations.

It is to be noted here that the high court had last month sought an action-taken report from the UT administration after it was informed about the wild growth of cannabis plants near the Secretariat building, which houses governments of Punjab and Haryana in Capitol Complex. Subsequently, the UT had told court that it had been destroyed.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Wild cannabis growing even near judges houses: HC seeks reports from tricity administrations

