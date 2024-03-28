‘Will abide by party’s decision’: Pratibha’s U-turn on contesting Lok Sabha polls

Days after announcing her decision to not seek re-election from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said if the party’s central leadership wanted her to contest from the seat, she would follow their directions. Pratibha Singh (HT Photo)

The decision comes after a meeting of the six-member co-ordinaiton committee constituted by the Congress to chalk out a strategy for the Lok sabha elections. “Issues related to the party were discussed in the meeting and I am hopeful that they would be resolved soon. I have apprised the party high command about the difficulties I faced and now, whatever the high command decides, I will abide by that,” she said.

“Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh and in-charge of the Congress are keen that I contest elections, but I have apprised them about certain reservations. I am waiting for the party high command’s response,” she added.

The party had constituted a committee after the six legislators, now disqualified, and three independent MLAs voted in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Harsh Mahajan, leading to a defeat of Congress’ senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The committee comprised Sukhu, Pratibha, HP deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Kaul Singh Thakur, health minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Ram Lal Thakur.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Himachal affairs Rajiv Shukla presided over the meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The panel deliberated on the names of Pratibha Singh from Mandi, former MLA Satpal Raizada for Hamirpur, and Dayal Pyari, Amit Nanda and Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla, and Sanjay Singh Chauhan from Kangra.

“I have time and again raised the issue of giving the dues to dedicated workers. The CM has given responsibilities to few, but I believe that the recognition should be given to the workers. That is the only way they would work on the ground,” Pratibha said,

Last week, Pratibha announced that she had decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi as the ground situation was “not favourable” and workers were disheartened.

“I have withdrawn my name and conveyed to the high command that I will not contest the elections and would fully support any candidate which the party central leaders consider suitable,” she had said then.

Polling for the four parliamentary seats and six assembly by-elections in Himachal is scheduled for June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Condemns ‘objectionable’ posts on Kangana

“The celebrity world is away from politics. Now that Kangna (Ranaut) has a got a ticket, people will gauge her from the political point of view,” Pratibha said, and added that the people would ask how she helped Himachal during the disaster.

Pratibha Singh condemned the objectionable post against Kangna Ranaut on the social media handle being used as tool by the Bharatiya Janata Party to hit out at the Congress. “We all have respect for women and personal life should be kept away from politics. It should not be discussed in the campaigns,” she said. An “objectionable” post was put out from Congress leader Shrinate’s Instagram account with a picture of Ranaut and a derogatory caption.

Kangana to begin campaigning

Dharamshala Kangana Ranaut, BHP’s candidate from Mandi, will begin her election campaign from her native Bhambla village on Friday. She hails from Bhambla in Sarkaghat assembly constituency in Mandi district.

Kangana, who celebrated Holi in Mandi with BJP’s local unit, had expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve her people and pledged her commitment to their welfare, if chosen.