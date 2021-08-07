Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will act against Punjab ministers, MLAs patronising mafias if AAP forms govt: Cheema
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said strict legal action would be taken against ministers, MLAs and others patronising liquor, land, sand and transport mafias if the party forms its government after the state assembly polls next year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:39 AM IST

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said complete record of all those who have ruined Punjab would be made public. "People have understood that the Akalis and the Congress are in collusion. Only faces were changing with the change of the government while their activities remained the same," he alleged before hitting out at both chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and new Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said complete record of all those who have ruined Punjab would be made public. “People have understood that the Akalis and the Congress are in collusion. Only faces were changing with the change of the government while their activities remained the same,” he alleged before hitting out at both chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and new Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The AAP leader alleged that Sidhu, like a chameleon, had changed his stand on the tainted Congress legislators after becoming the party chief in the state and shown his “dual character”. He also blamed the Akalis and the Congress for the rising debt of the state.

