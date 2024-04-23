Will address long standing issues, says Sanjay Tandon

As part of his election campaign, Sanjay Tandon on Monday addressed gatherings at various areas of the city. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon addressing a gathering in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)

Addressing the gathering at Industrial Area, Tandon, said, “Chandigarh has witnessed rapid developments in the past 10 years, but, there are certain challenges such as building bylaws, conversion of leasehold to freehold etc.” He assured timely addressal of the problems if he wins the elections.

Launching a salvo, Tandon further said, “I want to leave it to the city voters to decide, whether they want a leader who is hopping from one constituency to another, or they want a local leader, who has been serving the city for the last 20 years. ”

Later, he addressed members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Sector 35. The medical fraternity apprised Tandon of their issues including, amendment of the law governing criminal proceedings against doctors, prevention of violence against doctors, and the demand to ensure filing of same cases against doctors in multiple forums.

“I sympathise with these issues and if elected to power, I will take up your problems with the centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, in continuation of his ‘people contact’ programme, Tandon, addressed gatherings in Sector 18 and 9.