Will be voice of Himachal: Anurag Sharma

The Congress nominated candidate, Anurag Sharma (48), had risen through the ranks of Congress from being a state general secretary of NSUI in 1996 to 2001 to being nominated to Rajya sabha. The Congress nominated candidate, Anurag Sharma (48), had risen through the ranks of Congress from being a state general secretary of NSUI in 1996 to 2001 to being nominated to Rajya sabha. (HT Photo)

“Raising the issues of state’s concern in Delhi will be my priority,” said Anurag while talking to Hindustan Times on Thursday after filing nominations. “The most burning issue for the state is the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) that I will raise in the Rajya Sabha,” said Anurag.

“This is a very big thing for me with the party high command as well as chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has shown respect to hard work. I have been associated with the Congress for the last two decades,” said Anurag.

He added, “It is a moment of pride for me that a hard worker like me got the opportunity to get nominated for Rajya Sabha.”

Listing priorities, Anurag said, “Raising concerns of discontinuation of RDG. The BJP government at Centre had also stopped MGNERGA which was the backbone for the poor man of the country.”

The Congress nominee to Rajya Sabha, had been working towards promoting adventure sports in the state. Anurag is the president of Billing Paragliding Association, and has been instrumental in hosting two paragliding world cups and one pre world cup.

“Biling is now number one site as we have 5 take off points. Encouraging adventure sports will boost tourism as well as provide employment to the youth while strengthening the economy of the state ,” he added.

“It is Rahul Gandhi’s vision that under the ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ I was made the district president. From the very day I was appointed, I started visiting every assembly segment in the district and meeting people. This shows that if a normal worker can get such an opportunity, others can also rise through the organisation,” he said.