Will bring adjournment motion in Parliament against Agnipath scheme: Deepender Hooda

Congress’ member of Parliament (MP) from the Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Friday said he will bring an adjournment motion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament against the Agneepath recruitment scheme in the Indian Army.

Hooda was in the city, along with national and state presidents of the party’s youth wing B Srinivas and Divyanshu Budhiraja, member of the legislative assembly from Mullana Varun Chaudaury and others, to participate in the mashaal jaloos organised by the Haryana Youth Congress, as part of the “Fauj Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign against the scheme.

Demanding a withdrawal of the scheme, Hooda said, “The BJP government has first attacked the interests of the farmers and now the interests of the jawans. Just as they withdrew three farm laws by apologising to the farmers, it should start apologising to the youth and withdraw the scheme and immediately start recruiting 2 lakh permanent posts lying vacant in the army.”

He claimed that there were 62 lakh vacancies in various government departments at the Centre and state level, adding that recruitments in the army have also remained closed for three years despite him being told, in response to his question in the Parliament, that more than 2 lakh posts were also lying vacant.

“Till now, every year there were at least 80,000 confirmed recruitments in the army, now there will be around 50,000 recruitments every year through the scheme, out of which 75% will be retired after 4 years. In the next 15 years, the strength of the army would be reduced from the present 14 lakh, to half. If the strength of the army decreases, then unemployment will also increase,” Hooda further said.

Hooda added that the scheme is a big setback for the youth of Haryana, the state that has a rich tradition of youngsters joining the army to serve the country