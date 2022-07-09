Will bring adjournment motion in Parliament against Agnipath scheme: Deepender Hooda
Congress’ member of Parliament (MP) from the Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Friday said he will bring an adjournment motion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament against the Agneepath recruitment scheme in the Indian Army.
Hooda was in the city, along with national and state presidents of the party’s youth wing B Srinivas and Divyanshu Budhiraja, member of the legislative assembly from Mullana Varun Chaudaury and others, to participate in the mashaal jaloos organised by the Haryana Youth Congress, as part of the “Fauj Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign against the scheme.
Demanding a withdrawal of the scheme, Hooda said, “The BJP government has first attacked the interests of the farmers and now the interests of the jawans. Just as they withdrew three farm laws by apologising to the farmers, it should start apologising to the youth and withdraw the scheme and immediately start recruiting 2 lakh permanent posts lying vacant in the army.”
He claimed that there were 62 lakh vacancies in various government departments at the Centre and state level, adding that recruitments in the army have also remained closed for three years despite him being told, in response to his question in the Parliament, that more than 2 lakh posts were also lying vacant.
“Till now, every year there were at least 80,000 confirmed recruitments in the army, now there will be around 50,000 recruitments every year through the scheme, out of which 75% will be retired after 4 years. In the next 15 years, the strength of the army would be reduced from the present 14 lakh, to half. If the strength of the army decreases, then unemployment will also increase,” Hooda further said.
Hooda added that the scheme is a big setback for the youth of Haryana, the state that has a rich tradition of youngsters joining the army to serve the country
-
Liver, heart the most shared organs for transplant by PGIMER
The heart, trailing only the liver, is the most shared organ by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with other hospitals. As per the data shared by PGIMER, 30 livers, 20 hearts, six kidneys and three lungs have been shared with other hospitals. Till date, a total of 6,375 corneal transplants have taken place. A liver transplant was first carried out at the hospital in 2011. The rest were shared with other hospitals.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board razes four illegal structures in Sector 45
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished fresh unauthorised constructions and encroachment on public land in four dwelling units at Sector 45. The body is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. “All the allottees who have been issued Challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board,” he added.
-
141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the fourth straight day, as 141 people were found positive on Friday, though slightly lower than 151 the day before. Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63.
-
Another life lost in tree collapse, will Chandigarh admn finally learn a lesson?
The UT administration's role in tree preservation and removal of dead and unhealthy trees has once again come under the scanner after a heritage tree claimed a precious life on Friday. In August, 2018, a 35-year-old man was killed and his younger brother was injured after a tree fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle in Sector 10. A 45-year-old resident of Raipur Kalan was killed in a similar accident in February 2021.
-
Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints
Haryana home minister Anil Vij asked officials of the agriculture and farmers' welfare department to take action against a crop insurance company for providing less compensation to a farmer Wazir Singh for his damaged crop than the amount estimated by the agriculture officials. Mahabir Singh, deputy director Agriculture, Rohtak, told the minister that a zero FIR has been registered against the company.
